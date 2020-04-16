Illinois spent $17 million on masks that are now being recalled in other states

A KN95 mask

CHICAGO — WGN Investigates has learned millions of medical masks purchased by the state of Illinois — from China — may not be able to be used in the way they were intended.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been scouring the world for gowns, gloves and masks. Part of that effort includes buying masks from China, including the KN95, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month was an acceptable alternative during this crisis to the United States approved N95 masks.

Now, officials in Missouri are recalling thousands of KN95 masks distributed to first responders.

“Testing over the weekend by the Missouri Department of Public Health and Senior Services show that some of these masks did not meet standards,” said Sandy Kartsen, director of Missouri Department of Public Safety.

An alert from the Illinois Department of Public Health now says: “KN95 masks from China may not meet performance standards…counterfeit kn95 masks are reportedly flooding the marketplace”

The health department now recommends agencies “remove from service any kn95’s that have already been received.”

It’s an about-face after the federal government welcomed the Chinese made version of the masks.

State spending records reveal Illinois has already spent nearly $17 million buying the KN95 masks

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza acknowledged the wild west nature of spending in an interview last week.

“This is what we’ve resorted to these days: it kind of feels like you’re doing a sketchy drug deal on the side of the road when you’re trying to save people’s lives,” she said.

A spokesperson for Pritzker told WGN Investigates “The Illinois Department of Public Health’s preference is that N95 masks be used for procedures like intubation, that pose a higher risk of exposure.”

She said the state is “checking the KN95 masks that are shipped to Illinois to verify they meet standards and offer guidance on the best uses.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health expects to issue new guidelines as early as Thursday afternoon clarifying that in higher risk environments, health care workers should rely on N95 masks.