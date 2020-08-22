Illinois sets daily coronavirus testing record with over 56k tests; 2,356 new cases and 17 deaths reported Saturday

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: A doctor administers a coronavirus swab test at a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus at Lehman College on March 28, 2020 in the Bronx, New York City. The center, opened March 23 at Lehman College, can test up to 500 people per day for COVID-19. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state’s daily coronavirus testing record has been set with over 56,000 tests in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 2,356 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths were reported Saturday.

It’s the highest number of daily cases since May 24. There are now a total of 218,285 coronavirus cases in the state and 7,874 total deaths.

With 56,766 new tests reported Saturday, Illinois has set its new daily coronavirus testing record. A total of 3,649,685 tests have now been conducted in the state since the pandemic began.

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, the statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4.3%.

As of Saturday night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with were on ventilators.