Illinois Senate cancels all sessions next week in response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Senate is canceling all sessions next week in response to the spread of COVID-19, Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement Wednesday.

“Given the recommendations for social distancing as a safeguard to slow the spread of this virus, the Illinois Senate is going to do its part,” Sen. Harmon (D-39th District) said.

With statewide elections scheduled for March 17, the Senate was originally scheduled to meet afterwards on March 18-20. Harmon said the March 20 session had already been canceled, and now all sessions next week are canceled.

“We will constantly monitor the situation and make future decisions based on best practices and advice from the state’s public health and emergency preparedness professionals,” Harmon said.