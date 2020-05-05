Illinois sees drop in COVID-19 daily deaths, but national death rate projected to spike

CHICAGO — Illinois saw a drop in daily deaths from COVID-19, but the national death rate could almost double in just a few weeks.

The latest numbers for Illinois are encouraging, but the virus remains quite deadly. The state announced 46 additional deaths Monday, bringing the total to 2,662. That is the lowest total in about two weeks.

More testing has brought the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 64,000 in the state, but the availability of hospital beds remains at a healthy level.

So with a surge apparently avoided, Illinois is moving to dismantle most of the alternate care facility at McCormick Place. The site will go from 3,000 beds to 500.

Gov. JB Pritzker said plans could come soon on reopening parts of the state before the end of the month. About 30 states are already easing restrictions, and that has prompted the new projections.

A Trump administration document obtained by the New York Times said U.S. deaths could be up to 3,000 a day by June 1. The University of Washington now predicts the national death toll could top 134,000 by August.

The new projections incorporate changes in mobility and social distancing policies.

In addition, the Harvard Global Health Institute points to an uneven and haphazard U.S. response to the pandemic.

Earlier projections had indicated a peak in Illinois during this month.