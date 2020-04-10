Illinois Secretary of State extending expiration deadlines for driver’s licenses and more due to pandemic

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced he is extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses and more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois driver services facilities will be closed until April 30 due to the governor’s stay-at-home orders. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended for at least 90 days after the facilities reopen.

The state previously made an extension for 30 days.

White is encouraging Illinois residents to use cyberdriveillinois.com to use their online services. Among the many services offered on the website these are included:

• renewing a vehicle registration

• applying for a vehicle title and registration

• obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

• obtaining a driving record abstract

• renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

For more information visit the Secretary of State’s website.