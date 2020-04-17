Illinois schools expected to be closed for remainder of academic school year

CHICAGO — All signs point to Illinois schools being closed for the remainder of the academic school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source told WGN.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to make an announcement Friday, the source said. He will hold his daily news conference at 2:30 p.m. CT. You can watch it live on wgntv.com

New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio and the governors of several states have ordered school buildings closed for the rest of the academic year.

