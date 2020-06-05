Illinois schools can reopen for summer school, Pritzker says

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Thursday allowing students across Illinois to go back to summer school with safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All public and non-public elementary and high schools can now open for limited in-person educational purposes.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, ultimately, local school districts will determine whether to resume in-person learning.

Any school that reopens is expected to take precautions, including: anyone over the age of 2 wearing face coverings, limiting groups to 10 people, and maintaining social distancing.

Temperature and symptom checks will also be required, and school buildings must be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Many school districts, including Chicago Public Schools, had already announced that remote learning will replace summer school.

Schools have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

