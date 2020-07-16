Illinois reports record daily number of coronavirus tests, 1,257 new cases and 25 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported the highest single-day number of coronavirus tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic Thursday, as testing efforts continue to ramp up across the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, labs across the state reported 43,006 new COVID-19 tests were performed over the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 38,894 set four days earlier and passing 40,000 for the first time.

While municipalities and healthcare providers continue to expand testing, the IDPH recently launched new mobile centers to bring them to high-risk communities and areas experiencing a spike in cases. This includes suburban Lake County, where officials say they’re seeing a rise in infections among young people, including dozens of cases at Lake Zurich High School.

The IDPH reports testing confirmed 1,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours in Illinois, bringing statewide totals to 157,950 cases and 7,251 deaths to date. Of confirmed cases, officials estimate 94 percent have recovered.

While some states continue to see a spike in new cases, the statewide positivity rate in Illinois measured from July 9-15 remains relatively low at 3.1 percent.

The number of hospitalizations remains at a low level as well, with 1,434 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 311 in intensive care and 127 on ventilators. These levels remain well within the hospitalization limits for Phase 4 outlined in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

Governor JB Pritzker announced changes to the way the state measures the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, dividing the state into 11 different regions, while also explaining how officials will determine whether a spike in cases requires increased restrictions.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also warned on Wednesday that if the number of coronavirus cases in Chicago continues to trend upwards, especially among young people, the city may impose new limits to public gatherings and other restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union released a report arguing remote learning is the way to go for all Chicago Public Schools students in the fall, saying it’s not safe for kids or staff to return to in-person classes. District officials said they will release a “framework” for the school year this week, but said no decision about in-person instruction has been made yet.

Target and CVS Pharmacy are joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger all either require customers to wear masks or will begin doing so starting next week.

The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits amid the pandemic remained stuck at 1.3 million last week in the U.S., an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.