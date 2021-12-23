Illinois reports over 77,000 Covid cases this week, 318 deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last Friday. This includes 318 deaths.

Since Friday, December 17, state laboratories have reported 1,176,096 specimens for a total of 43,209,451.  As of Wednesday night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16-22, 2021 is 6.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16-22, 2021 is 8.6%. 

A total of 18,853,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, health officials said.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,827 doses. 

Since Friday, 388,453 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.    

