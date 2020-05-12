Illinois reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, biggest rise to date as testing expands

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials join in a teleconference about COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures

CHICAGO — Health officials reported over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed over the past day Tuesday, representing the biggest jump in cases during the pandemic so far as testing continues to expand in the state.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,014 cases of COVID-19 and 144 related deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Those new cases were discovered amongst 29,266 new tests, which is also the highest number of tests reported to date.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Monday that Illinois would be “going it alone” and working to ramp up testing and develop contract tracing methods without federal support. Testing is being expanded most aggressively at nursing homes, where multiple outbreaks have taken place across the state.

As of Tuesday, 83,021 total cases of coronavirus disease and 3,601 deaths have been reported in Illinois, while 471,691 total tests have been performed.

The rate of hospitalizations continues to be within a manageable level, according to the IDPH. As of Tuesday, 4,626 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 1,215 in intensive care and 730 on ventilators.

Illinois hospitals started to receive $75 million in new stability payments to help fight COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) announced Tuesday.

The funds are meant to help hospitals provide essential COVID-19 services to their communities. They began receiving the first installments in late April, and they will continue through July 1.

In Chicago, the city will soon launch new rules for third-party food delivery apps. Starting Friday, May 22, all third-party delivery companies will be required to disclose to customers an itemized cost breakdown of each transaction.

As the state starts to look towards reopening, Governor JB Pritzker said Monday that most of the regions created by the Restore Illinois plan are set to move on to the next phase, with the possible exception of the northeast region which includes Chicagoland.

State officials released a “scorecard” Tuesday showing that the northeast region is on track for most of the metrics, except the “positivity rate” of tests is slightly above the 20 percent limit, coming in at 22.3 percent.

Pritzker is receiving pushback on the plan from Republicans in the state legislature and local officials who say the plan is unfair in the way it groups areas together and its timeline for reopening is too long.

“Restore Illinois scorecard” on the progress of the northeast Illinois region as of May 11