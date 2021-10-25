Illinois reports lowest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in nearly 3 months

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois is reporting its lowest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in nearly three months, according to new state data released Monday.

There are currently 1,198 people hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness, the fewest amount of hospitalized patients since August 3.

There were 1,565 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, along with eight additional deaths.

Currently, 64 percent of eligible Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated, with 81 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose.

