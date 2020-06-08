Illinois reports lowest number of coronavirus cases in 2 months for second day in a row

CHICAGO — Health officials reported 658 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday, marking the second straight day the state posted a lower single-day increase than it has since early April.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 658 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional related deaths have been confirmed over the past day. That’s a lower single-day total than has been reported since March 30 in Illinois, when there were 461 new cases reported.

On Sunday, the IDPH reported 867 new coronavirus cases, which was the lowest single-day increase since April 2. While the number of cases reported on Mondays tends to be slightly lower, the rate of new cases does appear to be declining.

To date, 128,415 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, including 5,924 deaths. The state estimates of those confirmed cases, 92 percent have recovered. There are currently 2,496 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 713 in intensive care and 443 on ventilators.

All regions of Illinois remain on track to move on to Phase 4 of reopening as of Monday, according to the latest state figures. Additionally, the statewide positivity rate, which measures the percent of tests which came back positive from June 1-7 remains at five percent.

As the state continues to reopen, the focus of officials and business owners alike is shifting towards helping communities recover from the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker called on insurance companies to “do everything in their power” to help Illinois businesses rebuild if they experienced looting or damage during the unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd. This includes treating any damage as included under “catastrophic” coverage and expediting payments regardless of their payment status.

LIST: Here’s where to donate to help small and minority-owned businesses rebuild in Chicago

Cook County also began accepting applications for its $10 million Community Recovery Loan program Monday, offering one-time, zero-interest loans of up to $20,000 for small businesses and up to $10,000 for independent contractors.