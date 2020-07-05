Illinois reports lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths since late March

CHICAGO — State health officials said six additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Sunday, reporting the lowest number of deaths in a single day since March 25.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 639 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed over the past day Sunday, bringing the statewide totals to 147,251 cases and 7,020 deaths.

While the number of reported deaths typically declines as many state offices are closed over the weekend, Sunday’s single-day death total is the lowest since March 25, when three deaths were reported.

The statewide positivity rate from June 28-July 4, which measures the percent of COVID-19 tests which come back positive, remains at a low of 2.6 percent. Of all confirmed cases, state officials estimate 94 percent have recovered to date.

Earlier Sunday, the White Sox said two players recently tested positive for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. The team didn’t identify the players, but said both are being monitored by medical staff and contact tracing is determining whether other players or staff were exposed.

After a week of skyrocketing coronavirus cases in other states across the U.S., officials advised people to skip large Fourth of July celebrations, or at least wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain social distancing if they do go.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week the Senate will consider a new stimulus package in July but some fear a new jobs report could derail any plans for a second round of economic relief payments to Americans.

With the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers.