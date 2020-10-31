Illinois reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 7,899 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 46 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 410,300 cases, including 9,757 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,636 specimens for a total 7,729,845.
As of Friday night, 3,228 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU and 290 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 24 – Oct. 30 is 7.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 24 – Oct. 30 is 9%.