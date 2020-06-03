Illinois reports 982 new coronavirus cases, 97 deaths as Chicago begins reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —As the City of Chicago enters Phase 3 of its reopening Wednesday, the Illinois health officials reported 982 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths.

In total, there have been 123,830 cases of novel coronavirus in Illinois since the pandemic began, as well as 5,621 deaths.

The state is also inching its way to 1,000,000 coronavirus tests, but testing was slowed when community based testing sites across the state closed Monday and Tuesday due to unrest amid George Floyd protests. Those community based testing sites reopened Wednesday.

The Waukegan community based testing site is changing locations, and will reopen at 102 W. Water St. on Thursday at 7 a.m. Check out our interactive map of testing sites to find one near you.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, all regions of the state are on track to advance to “Phase 4” of Gov. JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan.

Under current guidelines, the earliest the state could advance to “Phase 4” is June 26.

Read more about the Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan here.