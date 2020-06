SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 975 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Additionally, 72 deaths were reported, including a teen from Cook County.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 126,890 cases, including 5,864 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30–June 5 is 5.5%.

On Friday, 1,156 new coronavirus cases were announced along with 59 deaths.