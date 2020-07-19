Illinois reports 965 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths as some states continue to see infections spike

CHICAGO — State health officials reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, a total of 161,575 cases and 7,295 deaths have been confirmed to date, while 95 percent of confirmed cases are believed to have recovered.

While some states continue to see a spike in cases, the infection rate in Illinois remains relatively stable. The statewide positivity rate measured from July 12-18 remains at 2.9 percent, while testing hit record highs over the last week.

All regions of Chicagoland included in the state’s recently-updated “Restore Illinois” framework remain within the thresholds for Phase 4 of reopening.

Positivity rates in the region remain higher than the statewide average, but are relatively stable and below the 8 percent threshold where additional restrictions could be put in place.

Hospital resources remain within limits laid out in the state’s Phase 4 reopening plan, with 1,356 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, including 320 in intensive care and 132 on ventilators as of Saturday night.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 927 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began, and a statewide positivity rate of 9.2 percent.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois and Indiana remains well below states that are seeing spikes in recent days. Over the past seven days, Florida reported over 80,000 new cases and Texas and California reported over 60,000 cases, compared to over 7,000 in Illinois, according to the CDC.

Governments across the country are scrambling to find people to staff polling places for the presidential election this fall as the coronavirus sows doubt about how safe it will be to cast a ballot in person and thins out an already scarce pool of workers.

With COVID-19 cases hitting new highs and the death toll rising, the pandemic’s devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue like the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill they approved in the spring