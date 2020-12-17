Illinois reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths as positivity rate continues to drop

WATCH ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a regular update on COVID-19 in Illinois Thursday

CHICAGO — While some parts of the country are seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, infection rates in Illinois continued to drop Thursday as the high number of deaths reported in the state on average appears to be declining as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 181 additional coronavirus deaths Thursday.

Illinois saw about 8,560 cases a day when measured over the past two weeks, and this average has mostly declined since reaching a peak in late November. While experts warned of a surge in cases caused by the Thanksgiving holidays, Illinois saw a slight rise in its two-week average around December 13.

“Illinois has done better than many of the states around us and certainly many of the states around the country that are still in an upward trajectory… but we need this to move downward at a continuing rate,” Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.

Data from the CDC shows Illinois now ranks 8th in the nation in the number of COVID-19 deaths per 100K residents reported over the past seven days.

Even as case averages declined in Illinois over recent weeks, the number of deaths continued to climb to a peak of about 150 a day over a two-week period. This average appears to be declining as well, but still remains high at about 143 deaths a day as of Thursday.

“I am guarded that we are headed in the right direction in the term of the numbers trending slightly downward, but that’s not an indication that we should throw caution to the wind and make large holiday and New Year’s Eve plans and gatherings,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday.

According to IDPH, 8.4% of tests performed from December 10-16 confirmed a new case of COVID-19, as the state’s case positivity rate has continued to decline over the past two weeks as the 7-day average of new tests has remained around 95,000 a day.

Regions across the state are also seeing their COVID-19 test positivity rates continue to drop or remain flat.

While some regions now meet the state’s original criteria for moving down to less-restrictive “Tier 2” mitigation measures, Pritzker said the state likely would keep the state at “Tier 3” through the holidays.

“We basically stepped back from taking regions out of Tier 3 with hopes that we could bring numbers down across the state, they’re coming down not in great numbers but they’re continuing in the right direction,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he hoped regions would be able to move on to the lower Tier 2 after the holidays.

“I do think that if we can bring the numbers down, continue that incline to the right place that we will be able to open things up more significantly,” Pritzker said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are also declining in Illinois, with the IDPH reporting 4,751 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, including 1,056 in intensive care and 575 on ventilators.

Hospitals across Illinois continue to receive supplies of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and are administering it to their staff as part of a first round of vaccinations.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will also review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine Thursday.