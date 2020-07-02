Illinois reports 869 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, 36 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 869 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 36 additional deaths.

There are now 144,882 total cases in Illinois and 6,951 deaths.

Officials said 33,090 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,666,317. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6%.

On Wednesday, Illinois reported 828 additional coronavirus cases and 30 deaths.

Casinos in Illinois reopened Wednesday with restrictions as part of the state’s Phase 4 reopening plan.