Illinois reports 862 coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 862 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 10 additional deaths.

There are now 146,612 total cases in Illinois and 7,014 deaths.

Officials said 34,318 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,734,471. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from June 27 –July 3 is 2.6%.

On Friday, Illinois reported 868 additional coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

An Emergency Order goes into effect Monday for travelers coming from coronavirus hotspots into Chicago airports. Travelers from these spots must self-quarantine for 14 days.