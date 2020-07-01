Illinois reports 828 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 30 additional deaths

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 828 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 30 additional deaths.

There are now 144,013 total cases in Illinois and 6,951 deaths.

Officials said 33,090 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6%.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported 724 additional coronavirus cases as Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. He made the comments at a Senate hearing on school and workplaces reopening.

Casinos in Illinois reopened Wednesday with restrictions as part of the state’s Phase 4 reopening plan.