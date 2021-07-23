Illinois reports 7,983 new cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 7,983 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since last Friday.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, July 16, laboratories have reported 241,150 specimens for a total of 26,534,129.

As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.5%.

A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 16, 2021, 139,495 doses were reported administered in Illinois.