Illinois reports 786 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, 26 additional deaths

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials announced an additional new 786 cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Saturday with 26 additional deaths.

Illinois COVID-19 update for 6/27/20:

Total Confirmed Cases: 141,077 +786

Total Deaths: 6,873 +26

Total Tests Performed: 1,521,189 +30,237 — IDPH (@IDPH) June 27, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 141,077 cases of the virus in the state including 6,873 deaths.

Health officials said in the past 24 hours, labs have tested 30,237 more specimens for a total of 1,521,189.

On Friday, health officials announced an additional 857 cases of coronavirus in Illinois. 39 additional confirmed deaths were also reported.