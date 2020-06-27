Illinois reports 786 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, 26 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials announced an additional new 786 cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Saturday with 26 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 141,077 cases of the virus in the state including 6,873 deaths.
Health officials said in the past 24 hours, labs have tested 30,237 more specimens for a total of 1,521,189.
On Friday, health officials announced an additional 857 cases of coronavirus in Illinois. 39 additional confirmed deaths were also reported.