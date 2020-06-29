Illinois reports 738 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths as infections spike in other states

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 738 new COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, there have been 142,461 cases and 6,902 deaths confirmed to date. Of those confirmed cases, the state estimates 94 percent have recovered.

The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday, including 500,000 confirmed deaths and 10 million confirmed cases, while hitting another high for daily reports of new infections.

Dramatic rises in COVID-19 cases in some states sparked fears Illinois could see a similar increase after moving into Phase 4 of reopening, but the statewide positivity rate of coronavirus tests measured from June 22-28 actually dropped slightly to 2.7 percent.

Additionally, data from Johns Hopkins University shows that while some states have seen a sharp rise in new cases in recent days, the number of new cases in Illinois has risen only slightly.

Florida reported over 9,000 new cases on June 27, compared to 738 in Illinois on Monday.

Hospitals in regions across Illinois remain within the state’s capacity limits for remaining in Phase 4 of reopening. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at a low level generally as well.

As of Sunday, 1,501 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of the disease, including 372 in intensive care and 187 on ventilators.

On the economic front, it’s unclear when, how and if a second round of relief payments to Americans may be on the way as the economic effects of the pandemic continue.