Illinois reports 724 new coronavirus cases as experts warn U.S. could hit 100K a day

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 724 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Tuesday, as cases in the state remain low compared to elsewhere in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations. The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

However, in Illinois the positivity rate measured June 23-29 came in at a low 2.6 percent. That’s compared to Florida, where a spike in cases raised the state’s positivity rate to 15.6 percent over the past 7 days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

To date, Illinois has confirmed 143,185 COVID-19 cases and 6,923 related deaths, while the state estimates 94 percent of those with confirmed cases have recovered.

Additionally, all regions of the state outlined in the “Restore Illinois” plan are well within the limits to remain at Phase 4 of reopening as of Tuesday, including available hospital capacity and the rate of new infections.

Leaders in several states including Illinois have ordered residents to wear masks in public where social distancing isn’t possible. Here’s where masks are required in public.

New research from Goldman Sachs suggests a national mask mandate would increase their use and could prevent a 5% GDP loss of more than $1 trillion resulting from more COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Two adjacent northern Indiana counties also implemented or extended orders requiring people to wear face masks to impede the spread of the coronavirus.