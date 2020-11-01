Illinois reports 6,980 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, 35 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 6,980 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 35 additional deaths.

There is now a total of 417,280 cases since the pandemic began with 9,792 total deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 78,458 tests were conducted for a total of 7,808,303.

As of Saturday night, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 is 8.0%.

This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 is 9.4%.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” IDPH said in its release.

Sunday’s numbers stop the streak of three straight recording-breaking case days. On Saturday, 7,899 new cases were reported with 46 additional deaths.