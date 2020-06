SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials have announced 692 new cases of coronavirus Friday and 44 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 135,470 cases of coronavirus in the state and 6,580 deaths.

In the last day, 27,171 coronavirus tests have been collected for a total of 1,311,003.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from June 12–June 18 is 3%.

On Thursday, 593 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths were reported.