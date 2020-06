SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials have reported 673 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 29 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 131,871 cases, including 6,289 deaths, in the state.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from June 6–June 12 is 3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 tests for a total of 1,168,945.

On Friday, 595 cases and 77 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.