SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials announced 646 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Sunday with 15 additional deaths.

Illinois COVID-19 Update 6/28/20

New cases 646. Total cases 141,723.

New deaths 15. Total deaths 6,888.

New tests 23,789. Total tests 1,544,978 — IDPH (@IDPH) June 28, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 141,723 cases of the virus in the state including 6,888 deaths.

Health officials said in the past 24 hours, labs have tested 23,789 more specimens for a total of 1,544,978.

On Saturday, 786 cases of coronavirus was reported with 26 additional deaths.