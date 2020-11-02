Illinois reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths as every region surpasses test ‘failsafe’ level

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give a daily update on COVID-19 in Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Monday

CHICAGO — Every region of Illinois is either under additional COVID-19 mitigation measures or qualifies for them to be put in place Monday, as a second wave of infections continues across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday, while the 7-day case positivity rate continued a rise which began in early October to reach 8.1%.

After a week which saw multiple single-day records of new COVID-19 cases, Illinois’ current 7-day average has nearly tripled from where it was in early October to around 6,360, data compiled by WGN shows.

The 7-day average of deaths remains around 40 after a rise which began in early October leveled off on October 24. Prior to the rise, the state was averaging between 15-20 reported deaths a day.

Testing in the state continues to expand as well, with 68,118 new tests reported over the past day and a 7-day average of more than 78,000. State health official estimate 97% of confirmed cases have recovered to date.

A rise in coronavirus hospitalizations which began in mid-October continued Monday as well. The IDPH said 3,371 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, including 722 in intensive care and 298 on ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those in intensive care is now at a level last seen in early June, although there are fewer patients on ventilators than there were previously.

State health officials said Monday additional free testing sites will be available in southern, central and northern Illinois starting this week. Locations of testing sites are available online.

Additional coronavirus restrictions are now in place in the East-Central Region established in the Restore Illinois plan as of Monday morning. The North-Central Region surrounding Peoria— the only region not under added mitigation measures — now qualifies as well after the 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate there rose above the state’s “failsafe” level of 8% for a fourth consecutive day, reaching 9.7% as of Friday.

“We are on the precipice of the entire state entering into mitigation,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement Friday. “These last few regions have seen rapid increases in test positivity, one right after another, because of increasing disease spread throughout our communities.

Even stricter “Tier 2” mitigation measures remain in place in northwest Illinois and could come to DuPage and Kane Counties, as well as the southern Illinois region, later this week if their positivity rates stay above 8%.

State guidelines mandate a region come under the next level of mitigations if their 7-day positivity rate remains above 8% two weeks after the first tier of restrictions are put in place. This includes a reduction in size limits for social gatherings to 10 people or less in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as limiting bars and restaurants to six people per table.