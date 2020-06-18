Illinois reports 593 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths as hospitalization rates continue to decline

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 55 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, as hospitalization rates continue to decline in regions across the state.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 134,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,537 related deaths to date. Of those confirmed cases, 93 percent are believed to have recovered.

Hospitalization rates continue to decline across the state. In the northeast region which includes Chicago, the percent of patients hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19 over the past 28 days is down by 85 percent.

According to the latest data, there are currently 1,878 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals, including 538 in intensive care and 321 on ventilators.

Over 1.2 million tests have been performed to date as well, and the statewide positivity rate from June 11-17 remains flat at three percent, where it has been since June 13.

All regions of Illinois remain on track to move on to the next phase of reopening, according to the latest state data, as they report either declining or already-low positivity rates.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Illinois is one of 18 states in the U.S. that is seeing a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases. Ten other states saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week, and Florida could be the next epicenter of the pandemic, experts say.

Stores that were deemed “essential” and kept their doors open throughout the coronavirus pandemic are now taking steps to return to normal, including accepting returns and offering free samples to customers again.

Even as the economy increasingly reopens, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number.

Overall applications did decline for the 11th straight week, while the total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly as well.