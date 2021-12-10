Illinois reports 49,668 new cases of COVID-19, 266 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 49,668 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 266 deaths since last Friday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744 cases, including 26,801 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since Friday, December 3, laboratories have reported 1,160,624 specimens for a total of 40,810,633. As of Thursday night, 3,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 299 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 3-9, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 3-9, 2021 is 5.8%.

A total of 18,007,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,775 doses. Since last Friday, December 3, 2021, 509,428 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 70% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approximately 41% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.