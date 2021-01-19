Illinois reports 4,318 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths as state passes 500K vaccines administered to date

CHICAGO — Illinois passed the half million mark for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date as the state continues to see declining rates of new infections and deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,318 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as well as 33 additional deaths Tuesday, as the state is now averaging about 5,200 cases and 78 lives lost over a 7-day period. While these rates are dropping, they remain more than double their lowest point in the summer.

About 5.7% of tests performed from January 12-18 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, continuing a decline which began in early January. Testing remained relatively stable over the past few days, with the state reporting about 91,000 tests on average over the past week.

The IDPH said as of Tuesday, 1,085,950 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been delivered while 508,732 doses have been administered in Illinois. Just over 108,000 people have been fully vaccinated to date.

As vaccination campaigns continue across Illinois, the rate at which people are receiving doses appears to be declining. The state is now averaging 22,134 doses over a 7-day period, according to the state, as that average has dropped for a fourth consecutive day.

Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus continue to decline as well, with 3,335 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night including 713 in intensive care and 395 on ventilators.

Regions across Illinois are seeing less-restrictive coronavirus mitigations after state health officials allowed them to move down from “Tier 3” last Friday, and then removed non-ICU hospital bed availability from their reopening criteria yesterday.

Thanks to the change, Chicago as well as Cook, McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Kane counties are under “Tier 2” as of Tuesday, while the South Suburban Region is falling just as it has not seen enough days with a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients on average.

As the sate reopens, high school sports with the exception of basketball have been cleared to resume practices immediately, the IHSA said Tuesday.