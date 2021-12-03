Illinois reports 42,559 new cases of COVID-19, 182 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since last Friday.

Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 902,840 specimens for a total of 39,650,009. As of Thursday night, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 26 – December 2, 2021 is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 26 – December 2, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,387 doses.

Since last Friday, Nov. 26, 380,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Approximately 36% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.