Illinois reports 4,062 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, 24 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 4,062 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday and 24 additional deaths.

There is now a total of 374,256 cases since the pandemic began and 9,505 total deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Oct. 18 through Oct. 24 is 6.1%.

Within the last 24 hours, 72,097 tests have been collected for a total of 7,268,952. As of Saturday night, 2,605 were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 565 were in the ICU and 214 were on ventilators.

On Saturday, 6,161 cases were reported with 63 additional deaths.