Illinois reports 3,660 new cases of COVID-19, 83 deaths

Health officials reported 3,660 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday including 83 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported a one-day vaccination record of almost 75,000 vaccination. Thursday, the state set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.

Currently there is a total of 1,141,219 cases, including 19,526 deaths, in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 105,085 specimens for a total 16,464,740.

As of Thursday night, 2,318 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 254 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 29–February 4, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 29–February 4, 2021 is 4.3%.

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses.