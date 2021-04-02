Illinois reports 3,235 cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Saline County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 females 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,251,346 cases, including 21,349 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,575 specimens for a total of 20,499,802.

As of Thursday night, 1,445 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 26-April 1, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 26-April 1, 2021 is 4.1%.

A total of 7,300,095 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,748,925.

A total of 6,043,292 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,124 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,811 doses. On Thursday, 124,870 doses were reported administered in Illinois.