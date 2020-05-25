Illinois reports 31 additional coronavirus deaths, over 1700 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Health officials announced over 1,700 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, Governor JB Pritzker did not hold his daily briefing on the virus. But a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health was released. In it they stated 1,713 new cases of the virus and 31 additional deaths.

It brings the total number of deaths in Illinois to 4,884. The total number of cases according to IDPH is 112,017.

COVID-19 is reported in 100 counties.