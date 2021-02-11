Illinois reports 2,838 new cases of COVID-19, 102 deaths

Health officials reported 2,838 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday and 102 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910.

As of Wednesday night, 1,954 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 4–10, 2021 is 3.9%.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950.

A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. Yesterday, 69,029 doses were administered.

Also Thursday, officials for the City of Chicago and all of Cook County announced the area will not join the rest of the State of Illinois in expanding Phase 1B eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a joint statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday said that because they are not being supplied with enough vaccine doses to vaccinate residents, Chicago and the county will not expand eligibility.