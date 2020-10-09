Illinois reports 2,818 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 2,818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the deaths were reported in the following counties:

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Ford County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 100+

Logan County: 1 female 50s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 female 90s

Marshall County: 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Warren County: 1 female 80s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379.

As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.