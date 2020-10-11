Illinois reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 9 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 2,727 new coronavirus cases Sunday and nine additional deaths.

There are now 319,150 total cases in the state since the pandemic and 8,984 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 is 4.2%.

Within the last 24 hours, 64,047 tests have been conducted for a total of 6,307,682.

As of Saturday night, 1,776 people in the state were hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 388 were in the ICU and 159 were on ventilators.