Illinois reports 26,062 new cases of COVID-19, 197 deaths over past week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

More than 79% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

IDPH reports a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting last Friday, laboratories have reported 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833. 

As of Thursday night, 2,346 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3-9, 2021 is 4.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from September 3-9, 2021 is 5.1%. 

A total of 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514 doses. Since reporting on Friday, 143,596 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News