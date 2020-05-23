Illinois reports 2,352 new cases of coronavirus, 75 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Health officials announced 2,352 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 75 additional deaths as state legislators remain in the capitol on an extension of the special session.

There are now 107,796 total cases and 4,790 deaths from coronavirus.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate for May 14 – May 20 is 13%, according to IDPH.

The state is now less than a week away from moving into Phase 3 of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, which is scheduled for May 29.

Gov. Pritzker announced on Friday that all child care centers in the state not currently opened will be asked to reopen during Phase 3. They’re only allowed to care for 10 children in the first four weeks. After that, they will be able to expand capacity.

“We can’t have a conversation about going back to work without talking about child care,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Illinois must take a cautious approach that appropriately balances the need to greatly expand child care with the need to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus.”

To date, Illinois has not seen significant transmission of COVID-19 in child care settings. However, health officials note there is still much left to be studied about the virus’ impact on children.