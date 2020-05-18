Illinois reports 2,294 new coronavirus cases, 59 additional deaths as contact tracing ramps up

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 2,294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths Monday.

It’s the third consecutive day that there have been fewer than 100 coronavirus related deaths.

There are currently 4,120 people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-related health problems, the lowest number in a month. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fKGyR7eKqx — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 18, 2020

In total, there are 96,485 new coronavirus cases, including 4,234 deaths, across the state.

Additionally, over 21,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours in Illinois.

During his daily news conference Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a locally-driven approach to scale up contact tracing in Illinois.

Essentially, if you test positive for COVID-19, a tracer would reach out to people you have had close contact with the previous two weeks.

Pritzker has insisted on ramping up the state’s tracing efforts in order to continue reopening the state’s economy

St. Clair County in the Metro East region and Lake County in the Northeast region will pilot the new initiative.

Those interested in applying for work as a contact tracer may apply here: dph.illinois.gov/COVID19.

