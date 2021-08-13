Illinois reports 21,334 new cases of COVID-19, 92 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

Currently, 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH reports a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, August 6, laboratories have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781. As of Thursday night, 1,652 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.9%.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

A total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses. Since reporting on Friday, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.