Illinois reports 2,120 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 infant

DuPage County: 1 male 40s

Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently the IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The numbers come as Gov. JB Pritzker and the IDPH announced that Region 7, which includes the greater Will and Kankakee County areas, will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan at 5 p.m. Friday.