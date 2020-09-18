Illinois reports 2,120 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

Coronavirus

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s
  • DeKalb County: 1 infant
  • DuPage County: 1 male 40s
  • Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 50s
  • Lake County: 1 male 80s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 60s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently the IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.   

The numbers come as Gov. JB Pritzker and the IDPH announced that Region 7, which includes the greater Will and Kankakee County areas, will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan at 5 p.m. Friday.

