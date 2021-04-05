Illinois reports 2,102 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Health officials announced Monday 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,258,736 cases, including 21,384 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,586 specimens for a total of 20,686,198. As of Sunday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 358 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 29-April 4, 2021 is 4.5%.

A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

More than 80 counties have now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents 16 years and older, per an IDPH survey of local health departments.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215.

A total of 6,318,070 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,300 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,779 doses. Sunday, 27,248 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, reporting by some providers may be delayed for Sunday.

“IDPH authorized all local health departments seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion, in order to use their vaccine as quickly as possible and mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases,” the department said in a statement. “All Illinois residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday, April 12, 2021. On that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation – will be instructed to fully open eligibility.”