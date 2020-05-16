Illinois reports 2,088 new cases of coronavirus, 74 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 2,088 new cases of coronavirus, including 74 additional deaths.

As of Saturday, IDPH is reporting a total of 92,457 cases, including 4,129 deaths, throughout the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 additional tests for a total of 561,649.

The governor said Friday that more than 10% of the more than 500,000 tests run so far in the state for coronavirus might have returned false negative results.

The governor said 26,000 people were tested for coronavirus Thursday in Illinois. About 3,000 of those were problematic tests developed by Abbott Labs and they are now being looked at again.

On Friday, health officials announced 2,432 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 130 additional deaths.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.