Illinois reports 201,428 new cases of COVID-19, 444 deaths over past week

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since last Friday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. 

Since Thursday, there has been 42,902 new cases reported and 101 additional deaths — which is among the highest daily numbers we’ve seen in the last year. Hospitalizations reported since Thursday are at 7,096; 1,123 in the ICU.

As of Friday, the available ICU capacity is as follows:

Illinois:

  • Chicago: 9%
  • Suburban Cook: 8%
  • Will & Kankakee: 7%
  • DuPage & Kane: 11%
  • Lake & McHenry: 16%

Indiana:

  • Lake: 29%
  • Porter: 0%
  • LaPorte: 2%

Since Dec. 31, laboratories have reported 1,322,127 specimens for a total of 45,992,122. As of Thursday night, 7,096 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2021 – January 6, 2022 is 15.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2021 – January 6, 2022 is 18.5%. 

A total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,098 doses. Since last Friday, 294,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 40% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).   

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News