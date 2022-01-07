Illinois reports 201,428 new cases of COVID-19, 444 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since last Friday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since Thursday, there has been 42,902 new cases reported and 101 additional deaths — which is among the highest daily numbers we’ve seen in the last year. Hospitalizations reported since Thursday are at 7,096; 1,123 in the ICU.

As of Friday, the available ICU capacity is as follows:

Illinois:

Chicago: 9%

Suburban Cook: 8%

Will & Kankakee: 7%

DuPage & Kane: 11%

Lake & McHenry: 16%

Indiana:

Lake: 29%

Porter: 0%

LaPorte: 2%

Since Dec. 31, laboratories have reported 1,322,127 specimens for a total of 45,992,122. As of Thursday night, 7,096 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2021 – January 6, 2022 is 15.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2021 – January 6, 2022 is 18.5%.

A total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,098 doses. Since last Friday, 294,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 40% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).