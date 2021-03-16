Illinois reports 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths

Health officials reported nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 including 19 additional deaths.

Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 51,240 specimens for a total of 19,221,483.

As of Monday night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 9-15, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 9-15, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,982,225 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,397,125.

A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 356,427 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date.

Monday, 78,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.